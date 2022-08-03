Read on www.hoopsrumors.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi's instant reactions after Fall Camp Practice No. 2
Hear from Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi after the walked off the football field following Oregon's second fall camp practice of the 2022 season. He discusses Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Oregon's defensive line newcomers, and more. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks QB pledge, named nation's No. 1 overall prospect by Sports Illustrated
There's a new No. 1 prospect in America. On Monday, Sports Illustrated released its No. 1 player in the SI99 rankings - and Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (Michigan) quarterback Dante Moore earned the top spot. The full SI99 rankings will be released Tuesday. For Moore, the top ranking ...
Ty Thompson credits senior offensive line for making offensive install easier
It’s hard to remember an Oregon Ducks offseason that brought as much change as this most recent one. With a new head coach comes new offensive and defensive coordinators, bringing a new look to both sides of the football. Factor in new skill position players on offense and a significant chunk of new starters on defense and you have a team that will be very hard to pin down in the early part of the season as they put all the pieces together. Perhaps no area is drawing as much attention as the battle to start at quarterback this season, a battle that...
