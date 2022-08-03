Arkansas governor sets date for special session on tax cuts, school safety grant

Read on www.4029tv.com
Gov. Hutchinson officially calls for special session to address tax relief, school safety funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially issued a call Friday for a special session of the General Assembly to address tax relief for state residents and improving safety in schools. The call for the special session comes just over a month after the state wrapped up with fiscal year with a record
Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures. Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected...
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit To Put Legalization Measure On Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
Arkansas activists on Thursday filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court, seeking to secure ballot access for their proposed legalization initiative. The legal action comes a day after the state Board of Election Commissioners ruled that the measure's ballot title and popular name are misleading. Last week, the...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Arkansas state elections board denies ballot initiative to block Pope Co. casino
A state election board on Wednesday blocked an effort to put a new measure in front of Arkansas voters that would stop development of a casino in Pope County.
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approves changes to ASU degrees, certificates
The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved proposed changes in the degree and certificate programs offered by Arkansas State University. Four programs were approved to be offered online: the B.S. in occupational and environmental safety and health; B.S.R.S. in radiologic sciences; M.S.W. in social work; and the certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician-basic.
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
What to know about tax-free weekend in Arkansas
Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 6-7, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday
COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
