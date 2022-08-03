ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor sets date for special session on tax cuts, school safety grant

By Brett Rains
KHBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.4029tv.com

Comments / 2

Related
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state

Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas

This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
5NEWS

Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs

WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approves changes to ASU degrees, certificates

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved proposed changes in the degree and certificate programs offered by Arkansas State University. Four programs were approved to be offered online: the B.S. in occupational and environmental safety and health; B.S.R.S. in radiologic sciences; M.S.W. in social work; and the certificate of proficiency in emergency medical technician-basic.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
KYTV

Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases drop in South Arkansas on Friday

COVID-19 active cases declined across South Arkansas on Friday, with lower numbers in four counties and no change in one county. The Arkansas Department of Health said there were no additional virus deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,916. Total Active Cases: 108,...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy