Renewable energy tries to fill a gap as record-breaking heat causes concern for power outages

Living in a cold climate, I love the coziness of my natural gas furnace. I also adore cooking on a range with gas burners. Nothing warms a fresh tortilla like an open flame. But burning natural gas is not so great for our health or the health of our planet. Inside our homes, our gas stoves, water heaters and furnaces give off dangerous levels of particulates and other air pollutants. Across our country, those fossil-fuel-powered systems and appliances emit nearly 15 percent of all greenhouse gases.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 DAYS AGO