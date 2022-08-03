Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Graham, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Rapid rises on small streams are imminent and high flows may threaten campers and kayakers. Driveway culverts and low-lying areas adjacent to streams may become overwhelmed by excessive runoff and streamflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with accumulations of 1-3 inches over the past 60 minutes. The heaviest rainfall is occurring over extreme southeast Graham County in the headwaters of Tulula Creek, including Juts Creek. Areas along US 129/Tallulah Rd from Topton to Robbinsville may see flooding, including Jutts Creek Rd, Jack Branch Rd, Anthony Branch Rd, and Campbell Creek Rd. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. People in the Advisory area, especially in southeast Graham County, need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately upon seeing rising streams. A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if heavy rainfall continues over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Robbinsville, Nantahala Lake, Aquone, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Cheoah and Rainbow Springs. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Spartanburg, or near Croft State Park, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Pacolet, Cowpens, Jonesville, Pacolet Mills, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Thicketty, Pauline, Mayo and Spartanburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
New alert system for Upstate residents
Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Greenville County
Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Coach Shane Beamer. Coroner releases new details surrounding 12-year-old's death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products...
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
Moped driver dies following crash in Abbeville Co.
A moped driver died following a crash Thursday afternoon in Abbeville County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged for recent break-ins and burglaries in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office that a Ware Shoals man was recently charged for a series of recent break-ins. Deputies said Charles Eugene Bryson was taken into custody on August 4, 2022, for break-ins and burglaries that happened along Highway 252 and in Ware Shoals.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
WYFF4.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for the Upstate county employee killed in a crash this week involving a deputy. Charles Ricky Graham, 63, of Pauline, was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon when the county truck he was driving collided with the vehicle of a Spartanburg County deputy, officials said.
‘Fall for Greenville’ 2022 line-up announcement
Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
