Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Graham, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Rapid rises on small streams are imminent and high flows may threaten campers and kayakers. Driveway culverts and low-lying areas adjacent to streams may become overwhelmed by excessive runoff and streamflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with accumulations of 1-3 inches over the past 60 minutes. The heaviest rainfall is occurring over extreme southeast Graham County in the headwaters of Tulula Creek, including Juts Creek. Areas along US 129/Tallulah Rd from Topton to Robbinsville may see flooding, including Jutts Creek Rd, Jack Branch Rd, Anthony Branch Rd, and Campbell Creek Rd. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. People in the Advisory area, especially in southeast Graham County, need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately upon seeing rising streams. A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if heavy rainfall continues over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Robbinsville, Nantahala Lake, Aquone, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Cheoah and Rainbow Springs. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
Red and Black
Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick
On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
FOX Carolina
1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
wrwh.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia denies permit for liquor store near Level Grove Baptist Church
The Cornelia City Commission this week turned down a request by a Cornelia property owner and developer to build a package store next to the old Waffle House on Level Grove Road. Property owner Chee Wong had sought to subdivide his property at 1292 Level Grove Road so a package...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
