Effective: 2022-08-06 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Macon; Smith; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Smith, eastern Sumner, northeastern Wilson, southwestern Macon and Trousdale Counties through 200 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gallatin to near Gordonsville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Carthage, Hartsville, Westmoreland, Gordonsville, Hickman, South Carthage, Bethpage, Dixon Springs, Pleasant Shade, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 249 and 263. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

