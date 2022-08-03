SUV driver wanted after pedestrian struck, killed while crossing road in Boca Raton

Read on www.wpbf.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Man struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
A 67-year-old man was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the railroad crossing near MLK Jr. Blvd. and Federal Hwy.
COPS: Delray Beach Mom Stabs Son With Scissors Over Cake Crumbs
SUSPECT KEEPS ON HOPIN’ THERE ARE NO CAKE CRUMBS BY THE OCEAN… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly stabbed her son with scissors following an argument over cake crumbs. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license
ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger. Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.
Palm Beach County School District police chief says communication is key to safe schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In her first year as the Palm Beach County School District Chief of Police, Chief Sarah Mooney says she's ready. Mooney, a long-time police officer and former West Palm Beach Police Chief, was sworn in back in May as the new chief of the school district of Palm Beach County's police department — a big job with lots of challenges.
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Traffic Delays, Road Closures Ahead This Week For Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Public School Starts This Week. Drivers To Be Met By Closed Roads, More… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a busy week planned for road crews, which means it will be a difficult week for motorists. Traffic, already set to dramatically increase as […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
Kings Point ramps up $7M in water, sewer projects after sinkhole swallows woman's car
Two weeks ago, Kings Point resident Ingrid Robinson's car was seized and destroyed by a sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot after a water main break. Hopefully, that won't be happening again. Last week, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs convened a meeting at Kings Point with representatives...
North Palm Beach couple arrested after 2 daughters found beaten, burned
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A North Palm Beach couple is facing multiple charges after investigators say their children were found burned and beaten. Forty-four-year-old Sandra Azucen Lopez Perez and 36-year-old Jose Sandoval Santos are each accused of beating their two daughters with a computer power cord, tying them up with that cord and burning them with a hot knife.
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
