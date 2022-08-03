SUV driver wanted after pedestrian struck, killed while crossing road in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO