Churchill man gets 10-year jail sentence on drugs, gun charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teens are in custody after an attempted robbery of a rideshare driver that took place early on Wednesday morning. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., a woman ran up to a police officer saying she had been threatened at gunpoint by three men who were attempting to take her purse. She told police she was a rideshare driver and had picked up a man at West Penn Hospital for a ride to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue. Once they arrived, the man asked her to turn onto Nittany Street.When she parked the vehicle, the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO