Churchill man gets 10-year jail sentence on drugs, gun charges

Read on triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 teens charged in New Kensington homicide appear before judge for welfare hearings
Two of the five teens in custody and charged as adults in the July homicide of a man in New Kensington appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Friday. The hearings for Amir Kennedy, 14, and Avian Molter, 15, were held to check on their welfare as required by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona woman sentenced to federal prison for her role with the HDS drug trafficking gang
A Verona woman authorities said was involved in drug trafficking has been sentenced in federal court to 10 months in prison after being convicted of federal drug charges. Prosecutors said Shania Wilson, 40, was involved with the Hustlas Don’t Sleep drug trafficking gang. Along with re-distributing portions of the...
McKees Rocks woman accused in infant's overdose faces more charges
A McKees Rocks grandmother already on the run after her infant grandson allegedly overdosed under her care faces additional charges after two more children for whom she cared tested positive for drugs, according to police. Robbie Boyer, 47, remains wanted in connection with a July 31 incident in which her...
Deputy: Preston County man arrested for admitting he had meth in vehicle
ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bruceton Mills man was charged with possession with intent to deliver after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled him over on North 26 for allegedly driving without working taillights on Thursday and ended up finding meth. A deputy with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the criminal complaint against Matthew […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police arrest woman in Homewood double shooting
A 20-year-old Wilkinsburg woman was jailed in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of two 18-year-old women in Homewood, Pittsburgh police said. The detectives from the violent crime unit arrested Temani Lewis, 20, for shooting the women in the back in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Military service sways judge in gun case sentencing
A Mt. Pleasant man would have been given more jail time on a firearms conviction if he weren’t a wounded veteran, a judge said. Prosecutors argued for multiple consecutive sentences that totaled more than 40 years behind bars be imposed against Michael Charles Lint, 36, for convictions to charges that he illegally possessed nine firearms in 2019.
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police make arrest in fatal July 1 Hazelwood shooting
Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the case of a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on July 1. The city’s Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police have charged 22-year-old Quentin Primus with criminal homicide; aggravated assault; recklessly endangering another person; criminal attempt homicide; persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; and carrying a firearm without a license.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bloomfield man charged in connection with deadly drug overdoses
A Bloomfield man faces charges after police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people who died of overdoses last summer. James Hamlett, 43, was taken to Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail Thursday, with District Judge Eileen Conroy calling him a “threat to the community” in court records.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
2 arrested in attempted robbery of rideshare driver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teens are in custody after an attempted robbery of a rideshare driver that took place early on Wednesday morning. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., a woman ran up to a police officer saying she had been threatened at gunpoint by three men who were attempting to take her purse. She told police she was a rideshare driver and had picked up a man at West Penn Hospital for a ride to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue. Once they arrived, the man asked her to turn onto Nittany Street.When she parked the vehicle, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect arrested in shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side in May
A Munhall man has been arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire that wounded three people, including the suspect, on the city’s South Side in May. The suspect, Shawn Johnson, Jr., 23, was arrested on a firearms violation warrant for a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Carson Street around 3 a.m. May 22, police said.
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
New Castle man sentenced in ‘large-scale’ drug ring
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) - A man from New Castle was sentenced Thursday on federal drug charges.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny Counties
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block
PITTSBURGH — Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block. “It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Comments / 1