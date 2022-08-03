Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

Read on wnyt.com
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The...
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a North Dakota abortion clinic that faces closure this month was directing traffic and deliveries Friday at its planned new location a few miles away in Minnesota. The Red River Women’s Clinic, which has been operating on a busy downtown Fargo street...
Soares calls for special session to amend legislation changing bail statues
Albany County District Attorney David Soares is calling on Gov. Hochul and the New York State Legislature to hold a special session. Soares wants lawmakers back in Albany to change state bail statutes and those laws that raised the age of adult criminal responsibility to 18. He says minors who...
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee’s attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney...
Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a...
Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people died and five were missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said. Eight people were rescued, the Coast Guard said in a news...
Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud
Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
