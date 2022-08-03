ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp

By Harrison Reno
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.

We've finally reached the month of August, which means college football is right around the corner. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs will kick off the 2022 campaign against Oregon on September 3rd in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the 2022 Chick-fil-a kickoff game.

With exactly a month to prepare for the Ducks and new head coach Dan Lanning, the former defensive coordinator for Georgia, it will be a matchup that will undoubtedly bring a lot of familiarity between the two programs.

With player-organized on-field workouts behind them, Georgia will officially begin fall camp on Thursday. Wednesday, saw players report back to Athens for the beginning of fall camp.

With the return of players to campus and the football facility, Georgia's social media department went to work as they started a Twitter thread of players posing for a photo with a chalkboard where they listed their year in school, position coach, number, and even their friend(s).

Some of the players featured in the thread so far include quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Arik Gilbert, and kicker Jack Podlesny among others.

