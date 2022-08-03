ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

911 call: Co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane before emergency landing in North Carolina

By Deana Harley, Kayla Morton, Ashley Anderson, Nexstar Media Wire, Kathryn Hubbard
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYr2H_0h3kzZE800

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.

The call, which came in at 2:34 p.m. Friday, was made by an unnamed staff member of the FAA air traffic control tower at RDU.

“We have a pilot that was inbound to the field. His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates,” the FAA staff member told a 911 dispatcher.

“He literally just said, ‘my pilot just jumped out,’” the FAA official can be heard saying. “I’ve never heard anything… this is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

You can listen to the full audio below.

For several minutes, the caller and dispatcher exchanged coordinates in an attempt to narrow down the exact location of the reported jump by the co-pilot, Charles Crooks.

Crooks’ body was later found dead in the Sonoma Springs Neighborhood, roughly 30 miles south of the airport.

PREVIOUS: Questions linger: NC pilot fell or jumped before RDU emergency landing?

While the 911 call says Crooks jumped from the plane at least four times, questions remain about where the jump actually occurred.

The control tower originally pegged the location as Cary and later said it was near West Lake Middle School, which is in Apex. This is roughly 10 miles north of where Crooks was found.

Additionally, the 911 call released coordinates that would’ve had Crooks jump in Johnston County just south of Four Oaks, 30 miles southeast of the Sonoma Springs Neighborhood.

“All we can do is recovery at this point,” FAA personnel said on the phone with 911. “I mean, I don’t know…I’ve never heard…This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

RELATED: Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says

Still, investigators have not confirmed that Crooks intentionally jumped at this time despite the context of the call.

CBS News Transportation Safety Analyst and former Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board Robert Sumwalt tells Nexstar’s WNCN that the plane, a CASA C-212 Aviocar, is a rare aircraft typically used for parachute drop operations.

Since the model is often used for parachute drop operations, it typically has a large door toward the rear of the plane that parachuters drop out of.

The surviving pilot was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said he was okay. Authorities have interviewed the unidentified pilot and turned that information over to federal officials now leading the investigation.

The National Transportation and Safety Board, as well as the FAA, remains investigating this emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Live smoke grenade detected in bag at North Carolina airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m. The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned and was […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Emergency Landing#Air Traffic Control#Accident#Aircraft#Rdu#Crooks
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash shut down 2 lanes in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes were closed on Interstate 85 North following a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 106, near Exit 106 for Finch Farm Road. The lanes were closed for two miles through Mile Marker 108, near Exit 108 for Hopewell Church […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Multiple fire crews needed to handle fire at Graham company

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm building fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire happened at B&B Logistic, LLC on Truby Drive. Burlington-Graham Communications received a call from employees reporting that something was on fire in the service bay of a truck and trailer repair facility.
GRAHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst

A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Durham family rescued in apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could see smoke and had the fire under control within...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
DURHAM, NC
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy