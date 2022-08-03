Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
The Verge
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.5 could enhance iPhone 14 with reverse wireless charging
Apple will add support for wirelessly charging accessories to the iPhone 14, according to a tipster. iPhones already have limited support for reverse wireless charging, but the capability is supposedly being expanded. This would make a range of third-party MagSafe accessories more useful. iPhone reverse wireless charging might become common.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
Phone Arena
Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer
The OnePlus 10T with its super fast 125W SuperVooc charger (0 to 100% in 20 minutes) has been unveiled and won't be shipped until September 7th in the U.S. But very quietly, OnePlus has introduced another handset although it won't be found in the U.S., at least not yet. Android Authority spotted the OnePlus Nord N20 SE listed on the website of online retailer AliExpress.
Digital Trends
The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been
The Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus 10T come from the same place. What’s the best Android phone for your buck right now? Sure, every phone seeks to answer that question, but this is one rare occasion where we see two different companies with such a shared history deliver answers to the same question that are so different.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement
While Samsung is gearing up for its next major announcement, let’s talk a bit about the company’s plans after the launch of its big market hitters, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Although profit margins are much smaller for budget-friendly smartphones in comparison with flagships, the Galaxy A and M series remain a big part of the company’s mobile business.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
The best smartphones of 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get the redesign you were hoping for
Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the iPhone 14 event in September this year. The event is just around a month away now, and a new leak about the Apple Watch Series 8 has emerged, providing some information about the company’s upcoming wearables. Interestingly, it contradicts some information about the watch’s design that surfaced previously.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
Digital Trends
Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart right now
If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that focuses on budget TVs, although in the last few years, it’s started trying to inch into the mid-tier market, especially with TVs like the 58-inch Class R6 Series. While Hisense already has cheap TVs, the 58-inch class is among one of the better Walmart TV deals, bringing it down to $298 from $338 — a nice $40 discount.
