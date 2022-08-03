Ask Joe Investigates: father demands change after delayed response to Great Clips crash

Read on mynews4.com
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks. It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy. Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
Sierra Sun
Campaign to launch at Sand Harbor aims to slow down drivers at Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village resident Helen Neff was struck by a vehicle last year while crossing the street. Her body was tossed more than 10 feet into opposing traffic. She was transported to a Reno hospital where she stayed for 52 days recovering from her physical injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion. Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO investigating chase to Wadsworth area that led to shooting, vehicle fire
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - AUGUST 5 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into a vehicle chase that led to an officer involved shooting and fire. A chase went from Lyon County to the Wadsworth area near Interstate 80 Thursday evening. According to WCSO, an...
2news.com
RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.
We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
2news.com
Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute
Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
fernleyreporter.com
Washoe County detectives investigating officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth, one LCSO deputy on administrative leave
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, which occurred on August 4, in the area of Interstate 80 near Wadsworth. As a result, the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation, working with investigators from the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department and the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office.
mynews4.com
Washoe County offering sandbags during rainstorms
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County is providing sandbags for residents as the county is put under a flood advisory. The sandbags are available at the following locations:. Fire Station 130 Nectar St. Blue Heron Cir. & Warrior Ln. Lemmon Dr. & Pompe Way;
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO, WCSO investigating after chase ends in crash
The Lyon County and Washoe County sheriff’s offices are investigating following a car chase that ended with shots fired at Lyon County deputies and the suspect’s car on fire in a ditch. Officials have not yet provided information about the suspect or his condition. The incident began when...
Record-Courier
Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge
A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
KCRA.com
Caught on video: SUV crashes into a Tahoe-area dispensary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Surveillance video captured a scary moment at a Lake Tahoe-area dispensary when a car crashed into the business' front windows. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday to the crash at the NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary on Highway 28 in Incline Village. An elderly...
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
2news.com
Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground
Kiely Rodni was last seen attending a large party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close As Part of Spaghetti Bowl Construction
The Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is scheduled to be closed Aug. 8-Sept. 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, the Second Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 will be closed 24-7 as...
mynews4.com
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
Lassen County News
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
