Yardbarker
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie at Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble following Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official World...
247Sports
Coach Sam Washington addresses the press at N.C. A&T's first practice
The North Carolina A&T Aggie football team held its first practice at the Smith high school soccer complex. Truist Stadium is currently hosting the AAU Junior Olympics until next week, so the team held practice off-campus. Coming off of last year's 5-6 season in 2021 the team is looking for...
Mount Airy News
Salem College intern making an impact
Abriana Vail has made quite an impression in Dobson this summer during her internship with the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. During her internship she has aided in the implementation of the state’s new Strengthening Systems for North Carolina Children (SYNC) program of which Surry County is the pilot county. She has also spent tireless hours helping the county co-author a primary prevention document for the All-Stars Prevention Group.
Mount Airy News
Step right up!
County fair has long history of fun in Surry County. Fair ribbons were coveted proof of excellence that many a 4H-er, farmer, or housewife prized. Such awards meant a cow, sheep, or hog that placed well could be sold for a better price as could their offspring. A product exhibited by a business that was awarded a “certificate of merit” or other recognition by a fair panel used such achievement in their advertising as the opinion of such officials was highly regarded as online reviews are today.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Triad man puts together 'Race Against Drugs' in honor of late son
SOPHIA, N.C. — Racecar drivers at the Carroway Speedway are racing for a good cause at the end of the month. Mike Loomis, a former racer, is partnering with the Speedway for the "Race against Drugs" event. His goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing problem in the community.
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Mount Airy News
A piece of Nantucket, made in Mayberry
Debbie Badgett’s personal favorite basket is this Nantucket style pie basket. A selection of baskets made by Debbie Badgett. The basket with more baskets inside is known as a Shaker basket, in the foreground is an example of a Nantucket purse. The Surry County Basketmakers Guild is preparing for...
Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — The biggest NASVAR late model stock car race is set for Martinsville Speedway next month, according to a statement released by speedway officials. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will have a $110,000 purse with $32,000 going to the race […]
wallstreetwindow.com
NC Pre-Kindergarten Program Enrollment In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Children who turn four by August 31, 2022 may be eligible for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program. The NC Pre-K program provides high-quality, early childhood experiences to four-year-old children. The Rockingham County Partnership for Children is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Contact: Adina Tompkins for more information 336-342-9676...
Mount Airy News
Ag Camp teaches kids about agriculture
JonLucus Danley, center, and Liam Johnson, right, try their hand at power line management while Mike Mills supervises at Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation. A group of students look at a John Deere hay baler at James River Equipment. From left, Madalyn Hornaday, Katelyn Brown, and Caroline Bledsoe take turns trying...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
WXII 12
'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
Lady A concert at Tanger Center in Greensboro postponed amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
