So they are a couple shouldn’t they make decisions as a couple? And if there are other children involved, natural or stepchildren should they not be included? This woman keeps acting like she is single and she may wake up 1 morning to find out that she is!
She would have created a huge problem with me if I were her husband. No, I would not plan another trip with her anywhere, because she booked the trip without my knowledge of it and her "step child " is my child. She disrespected her husband in a "big" way when she did that. I could forgive, but I will not forget.
I have 4 step grandchildren and to me they are all just as much a part of our family as my biological grandchildren! We should not even label them, they are all my grandchildren and I love them all! I would never exclude one over the others!
