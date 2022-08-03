Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed

Read on wach.com
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
WLTX.com
Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County
CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
Graniteville man dies following traffic accident east of Aiken
A Graniteville man died following a single-vehicle accident approximately 6 miles east of Aiken on Thursday. The victim was identified as Gary L. Todd, 70, in a news release issued by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Todd was driving 2000 Ford Ranger truck that was traveling southeast on Old Tory...
WRDW-TV
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-vehicle traffic accident on I-20 westbound near Exit 1 has shut down lanes. According to dispatchers with North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in at 9:15 p.m Friday. All westbound lanes are shut down at this time. North Augusta Public Safety and South...
wach.com
Man dies in hospital following Aiken County traffic accident
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say a man has died in the hospital after a single-car accident in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner's Office says Gary L. Todd, 70, of Graniteville was the only person involved in an accident which took place Thursday around noon.
One person dead after single motor fatal accident on Old Tory Trail in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that happened on Old Tory Trail near Gracelyn Farm Road, which is 6 miles east of Aiken. The accident happened at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th. According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, Gary Todd, 70, of Graniteville, SC, was […]
coladaily.com
Columbia murder suspect surrenders to police
A man accused of murder in connection with a June 15 shooting in Columbia has surrendered to police. Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor turned himself in to Columbia police officers Friday and is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com
Deputies searching for man wanted after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released video footage in hopes of catching the man wanted for shooting at someone outside of a gas station back in July. The surveillance video shows the suspect, a man in a white t-shirt and blue and white...
wach.com
Vigilant training helped save deputies life after ambush in Northeast Columbia subdivision
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News continues to follow on a deputy-involved ambush in Columbia that left one man dead and a deputy injured. “I don’t want anybody to know but, something that they did helped save their lives this morning," says Richland Sherriff Leon Lott. Richland County...
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
wach.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Heather Koon-Hobby, a 41-year-old woman from Newberry County, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Koon-Hobby is not eligible for parole. On December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division used investigative measures...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Summit Terrace home. Deputies say the shooting occurred yesterday, August 2, around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person on the floor with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
wach.com
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected
Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
