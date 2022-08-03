ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Crash on Sunset Blvd has an outbound lane closed

By Briasia Russ
 2 days ago
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County

CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-vehicle traffic accident on I-20 westbound near Exit 1 has shut down lanes. According to dispatchers with North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in at 9:15 p.m Friday. All westbound lanes are shut down at this time. North Augusta Public Safety and South...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Lexington, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
wach.com

Man dies in hospital following Aiken County traffic accident

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say a man has died in the hospital after a single-car accident in Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner's Office says Gary L. Todd, 70, of Graniteville was the only person involved in an accident which took place Thursday around noon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia murder suspect surrenders to police

A man accused of murder in connection with a June 15 shooting in Columbia has surrendered to police. Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor turned himself in to Columbia police officers Friday and is in custody at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Woman sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Heather Koon-Hobby, a 41-year-old woman from Newberry County, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Koon-Hobby is not eligible for parole. On December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division used investigative measures...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
SUMTER, SC

