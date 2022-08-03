'He's humble, he's hungry': Boise State's George Holani ready to roll in 2022

Read on www.ktvb.com
Boise State senior linebacker says Broncos' defense 'way ahead of where we were last year'
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team kicked off its fifth fall camp practice on Monday with its typical tradition - a pre-practice hype circle lead by sixth-year wide receiver Davis Koetter. While things started in typical fashion, Monday's practice marked another step closer to the Broncos' opener...
Washington State transfer Cade Beresford making 'huge impact' on Boise State offensive line
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State offensive line is one of the Broncos' position groups heading into the season with some high expectations, but there is certainly room for improvement. Last fall, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was sacked 24 times. The Boise State front five also ranked 60th in the...
Boise State Broncos bolster offense after not living up to standards last year
Last year, Boise State averaged just over 29 points per game, which ranked 59th in the NCAA. It marked their lowest scoring output in a non-COVID year since 1998.
Idaho Today: Echosmith
We catch up with the band Echosmith, known for their hit single "Cool Kids". They will be in Boise on November 11, 2022 at the Olympic Venue in downtown.
Idahoans compete for best mullet at Kuna Days
The "Mullet Catwalk" took center stage in Kuna Saturday. Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullet.
Boise mayor at White House for CHIPS Act signing
Boise is home to Micron. Mayor Lauren McLean "excited" to work with the company as it grows. Micron hasn't said if it will expand manufacturing in Idaho.
Man shown punching dog goes viral, Caldwell Police investigating
CALDWELL, Idaho — A viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog prompted an animal cruelty investigation by the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.
