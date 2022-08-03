'He's humble, he's hungry': Boise State's George Holani ready to roll in 2022

CALDWELL, Idaho — A viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog prompted an animal cruelty investigation by the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.

