wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Mississippi. police force welcomes new puppy to K-9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs. Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives. Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to...
Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
One critical following downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 2 to August 5
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 2. Robert Curry, 30....
actionnews5.com
Man attempts to drag race an undercover cop and gets arrested, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested near Overton High School for trying to drag race with a cop. On August 4, 2022, at 8:41 pm, officers traveled southbound on South Perkins Rd. The officers observed a light blue Dodge Charger attempting to drag race with an undercover cop...
Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
panolian.com
Mississippi man accused of shooting own father in back captured after two-day search
A man accused of shooting his father in the back was arrested Thursday after a two-day manhunt, Mississippi sheriff’s office deputies reported. Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Markevious Robinson who police say shot his own father in the back during an argument Tuesday at a mobile home.
Man found dead in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store. Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
actionnews5.com
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for a double homicide that took place in 2020. Through an ongoing investigation, Memphis police have identified 17-year-old Luis Cordero-Medina as the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths. Officers responded to the November 12, 2020,...
actionnews5.com
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
Teen arrested after woman fatally shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been arrested after a woman was killed during a shootout in Frayser. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Whitney Avenue near Overton Crossing Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting inside of a gray Honda Civic. She was pronounced […]
Man caught on camera stealing all four tires off of truck, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing all four tires off of a vehicle. According to police, a man was dropped off by a dark-colored SUV in the 1800 block of Getwell around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 1. In...
Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A straw laced with a drug substance left a South Memphis toddler in critical condition. The Memphis Police Department got a call from the 700 block of Regent Place in reference to an overdose. Crews were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS – Injuries Reported After Crash near Texaco on Lamar Blvd
The collision left at least one person with injuries. The severity and number of related injuries have not been revealed. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
