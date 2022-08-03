2nd Suspect Arrested in Quadruple Shooting in St. Cloud

Read on knsiradio.com
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Sentenced For Murder
(KNSI) – A man has been sentenced for killing a man and dumping his body near the St. Cloud Regional Airport. Ricco D. Tyson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund in the head. On Thursday, Sherburne County Judge Walter Kaminsky sentenced the 44-year-old man to 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal made in June, two counts of manslaughter were dismissed.
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Shooting Teen in Parking Ramp in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A man was sentenced for shooting a teenager in a parking ramp in downtown St. Cloud last year. Kevon Marquoise Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Judge Heidi Schultz sentenced the 21-year-old to three years in prison with credit for 386 days in jail. One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed.
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced For Shooting At Man With Assault Rifle In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A man has been sentenced for shooting an assault rifle at a man in St. Cloud. Christopher Omar Murry pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced by Judge Mary Mahler to two and a half years in prison with credit for 12 days in jail.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored by Twins
(KNSI) – Law enforcement all-stars are getting called up to the majors on Sunday. Before the Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, a pre-game ceremony will honor 61 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors, including some from central Minnesota, for cracking down on impaired driving. Stearns...
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As 10 year anniversary of his murder approaches, push to build memorial for Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING, Minn. — Editor's note: The attached video first aired in July 2018. Across the street from where she attends Catholic mass, Rosella Decker makes a familiar walk to the St. Nicholas Cemetery. It is there she finds the graves of her husband, daughter, and son. "Part of...
fox9.com
Kandiyohi County crash kills 3, critically injures 1
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kaniyohi County Thursday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol four people in a Lexus SUV traveling north on County Road 7 near Saint Johns Township collided in an intersection with a semi truck traveling Eastbound on Highway 40 around 5:54 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Police Say Social Media Post On Peeping Tom Is a Hoax
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a disturbing social media post about a peeping tom in the city is a hoax. The fake post is headlined “Child Safety Alert” and depicts a man allegedly captured on a Ring doorbell camera outside a home in Sauk Rapids. The post says the man appears every night around 10:15 and looks into the windows and doors of the house, along with other residences in the neighborhood.
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
krwc1360.com
Man Airlifted From Crash Scene After Head-on Crash Tuesday in Watertown Township
The driver of a FedEx delivery vehicle was airlifted from a crash scene in neighboring Carver County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol reports that just after 5 PM, a FedEx truck was eastbound on Highway 7 in Watertown Township when the driver apparently began to fall asleep at the wheel. The delivery truck reportedly crossed over the center line before colliding head-on with a heavy-duty pickup in the westbound lane.
fox9.com
Family donates suncatchers to St. Cloud Hospital in memory of son
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - At CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, patients are getting the gift of light from the Moorefield family. On Thursday, Rachel, Steve, Bella, and Myley Moorefield gave more than 300 suncatchers from their business, Eternal Rainbows, to the hospital. It's a passion project they started after...
Comments / 0