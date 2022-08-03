ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

passengerterminaltoday.com

Nashville Airport opens steakhouse

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.
WKRN

Vanderbilt seeking volunteers for influenza vaccine study

A new study is looking to improve ways to get the influenza vaccine. Vanderbilt seeking volunteers for influenza vaccine …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 6, 2022. Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo. 3-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Antioch. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite...
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes

Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
WKRN

Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
WKRN

Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting

A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home...
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
WKRN

MNPD School Safety Division launches soon

Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to Nashville,...
wpln.org

Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober

Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville says no to RNC

The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024. Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
