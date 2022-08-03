Read on www.wkrn.com
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Hendersonville home bound program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride. Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.
fox17.com
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
WKRN
MNPD School Safety Division launches soon
Metro Nashville Police Department announced it will be launching a school safety division for the upcoming school year. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to Nashville,...
wpln.org
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville says no to RNC
The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024. Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
