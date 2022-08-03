ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

PREVIEW – Blazers Aiming to Reload in 2022

With the start of the 2022 soccer season here upon us, reloading would appear to be one of the best terms to use to describe the University Heights Academy Blazers. After graduating seven seniors from last year’s team, UHA will have several key slots to fill and will be looking to some upcoming young talent to mature very quickly.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Lady Lyons Drop Final Scrimmage at Murray

It was a tough trip across the lakes for the Lyon County Lady Lyons Thursday evening. The Lady Lyons finished out their preseason soccer schedule with a scrimmage against the defending 1st Region All A Classic champions, the Murray High Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers controlled the contest throughout, picking...
MURRAY, KY
Trigg Volleyball Drops Preseason Tune-Up at Franklin County

The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Franklin County on Thursday to test itself against some 11th Region competition. The Lady Flyers, coached by former Christian County tennis coach Dale Adkins, knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-7, 27-7, 27-5. Despite the lopsided score, Trigg County coach...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
Muhlenberg County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Tigers Pass Preseason Test With Win Over West Creek (w/PHOTOS)

The Hopkinsville Tigers built some preseason momentum with a 31-7 victory over visiting West Creek, TN, on Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. After missing out on a pair of meetings with West Creek at the Best of the West 7-on-7 last month, Daisjaun Mercer introduced himself to the Coyotes with a trio of touchdowns and an interception in less than three quarters of action.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Blanks Heritage 4-0 in Preseason Contest (w/PHOTOS)

And the first one goes to the Tigers. Hopkinsville and Heritage Christian Academy took to the soccer pitch against each other for the first time Thursday evening at the Stadium of Champions. The Tiger defense limited the Warriors in shot opportunities and the offense had its moments as Hoptown picked up the 4-0 win.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Webster Upends Lyons in Preseason Match

With the season set to officially begin next week, the Lyon County Lyons got the chance to host the Webster County Trojans Thursday night at Lee S. Jones Park. Webster County scored three early goals and went on to claim an 8-1 win over the Lyons. After the three quick...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Amari Waddy

When the Fort Campbell boys track and field team repeated as Class A Region 1 champions in May, Amari Waddy’s athleticism and versatility played a considerable part. Amari captured the triple jump title with a leap of 40-11 and reached 6′ to finish 3rd in the high jump. He also transitioned to the track, running with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams to a pair of 1st-place performances to help the Falcons hold off 2nd-place Murray High.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Murray Nips Caldwell 1-0 in Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)

The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team played a solid game in its only preseason scrimmage Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The game was scoreless until late, when Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored off a rebound to give the visiting black-and-gold Tigers a 1-0 victory over the blue-and-gold Tigers.
PRINCETON, KY
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
HENDERSON, KY
Golf
Sports
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
OWENSBORO, KY
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt

We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Tree falls on RV, trapping family inside

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked […]
OWENSBORO, KY

