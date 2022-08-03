Read on www.yoursportsedge.com
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PREVIEW – Blazers Aiming to Reload in 2022
With the start of the 2022 soccer season here upon us, reloading would appear to be one of the best terms to use to describe the University Heights Academy Blazers. After graduating seven seniors from last year’s team, UHA will have several key slots to fill and will be looking to some upcoming young talent to mature very quickly.
yoursportsedge.com
Four Shoot Under 40 as Todd Central Cruises Past Clarksville (w/PHOTOS)
It is pretty obvious that the Todd County Central Rebels like playing on their home golf course at Elk Fork Country Club. Four Rebels shot under 40 Thursday afternoon as Todd Central rolled past Clarksville High School 153-204. Preston Rager took medalist honors with a round of 37, edging out...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Lyons Drop Final Scrimmage at Murray
It was a tough trip across the lakes for the Lyon County Lady Lyons Thursday evening. The Lady Lyons finished out their preseason soccer schedule with a scrimmage against the defending 1st Region All A Classic champions, the Murray High Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers controlled the contest throughout, picking...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Volleyball Drops Preseason Tune-Up at Franklin County
The Trigg County volleyball team made the long trip to Franklin County on Thursday to test itself against some 11th Region competition. The Lady Flyers, coached by former Christian County tennis coach Dale Adkins, knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats 25-7, 27-7, 27-5. Despite the lopsided score, Trigg County coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Tigers Pass Preseason Test With Win Over West Creek (w/PHOTOS)
The Hopkinsville Tigers built some preseason momentum with a 31-7 victory over visiting West Creek, TN, on Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. After missing out on a pair of meetings with West Creek at the Best of the West 7-on-7 last month, Daisjaun Mercer introduced himself to the Coyotes with a trio of touchdowns and an interception in less than three quarters of action.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Blanks Heritage 4-0 in Preseason Contest (w/PHOTOS)
And the first one goes to the Tigers. Hopkinsville and Heritage Christian Academy took to the soccer pitch against each other for the first time Thursday evening at the Stadium of Champions. The Tiger defense limited the Warriors in shot opportunities and the offense had its moments as Hoptown picked up the 4-0 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Webster Upends Lyons in Preseason Match
With the season set to officially begin next week, the Lyon County Lyons got the chance to host the Webster County Trojans Thursday night at Lee S. Jones Park. Webster County scored three early goals and went on to claim an 8-1 win over the Lyons. After the three quick...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Daisjaun Mercer Discusses Hoops, Football, and College Choice
Daisjaun Mercer has had a busy summer. The Hopkinsville High senior played some summer hoops before the dead period and some 7 v 7 football afterward. He also committed to play football at Miami of Ohio. He talked about all three in this YSE interview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Amari Waddy
When the Fort Campbell boys track and field team repeated as Class A Region 1 champions in May, Amari Waddy’s athleticism and versatility played a considerable part. Amari captured the triple jump title with a leap of 40-11 and reached 6′ to finish 3rd in the high jump. He also transitioned to the track, running with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams to a pair of 1st-place performances to help the Falcons hold off 2nd-place Murray High.
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Nips Caldwell 1-0 in Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team played a solid game in its only preseason scrimmage Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. The game was scoreless until late, when Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored off a rebound to give the visiting black-and-gold Tigers a 1-0 victory over the blue-and-gold Tigers.
Madisonville, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Madisonville. The Crittenden County High School football team will have a game with Hopkins County Central High School on August 05, 2022, 17:00:00.
14news.com
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
14news.com
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of the Evansville South Baseball League is facing charges after police say they discovered money had been stolen from the league. The Evansville Police Department says Eric Cooper was arrested on Friday. According to an affidavit, detectives got the transaction history for two different...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Tree falls on RV, trapping family inside
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked […]
Comments / 0