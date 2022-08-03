Read on www.wkrn.com
TN voter fraud hotline
Tennessee has opened up a voter fraud hotline. Voters can report potential fraud directly to the state via text. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home to...
Mt. Juliet road project complete
The construction along the Mt. Juliet bridge that crosses I-40 has finally been completed. The project, 8 years in the making. Russian judge sentences Brittney Griner to 9 years …. Nashville leaders condemn antisemitic messages. Concerns about low voter turnout. Nolensville little leaguers aim for World Series. Woman charged with...
Country singer, T. Graham Brown, raising funds for KY flood relief
A country music icon is on a mission to help Kentucky residents impacted by deadly flooding get back on their feet. T. Graham Brown said it only took a couple of hours for his "Kentucky Strong" effort to take off.
