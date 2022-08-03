Read on kaukaunacommunitynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
manitowoc.org
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
WSAW
I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Highway Commitee asks DOT for help with Gordon Road intersection
The Door County Highway Committee is trying to be more active in addressing the accidents you have likely seen at the State Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road (County BB) intersection. The committee passed a resolution during its meeting on Thursday, officially stating that the intersection is one of very great concern. The resolution also asks the Department of Transportation to work with the Door County Highway Commissioner on short-term, locally funded options to restrict left turns onto State Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road, in addition to longer-term solutions such as a roundabout. With a repaving project coming to the area in 2023, the committee discussed why significant changes to the intersection are likely years away.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poolgoer and GB official react to Resch Aquatic Center's early-season shut down
City of Green Bay leaders say the Resch Aquatic Center in Green Bay is closing early for the season due to staffing shortages.
wearegreenbay.com
Fireworks shot from a vehicle in Fremont, striking a house
FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont. According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.
Fond du Lac working to control phosphorus levels in wastewater
Fond du Lac is working to treat phosphorus in wastewater, which, in excess, can cause algae blooms and potentially harm local wildlife.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Freedom opens arms for out of town bicyclists
FREEDOM — Midwest hospitality was on full display in Freedom this week for three bicyclists on their way to New England. The bicyclists were making their way through Outagamie County Thursday evening, and were looking for a place to spend the night, when the came upon the Freedom Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Sidewalk Sale Days Begins Today
For the next three days, shoppers are invited to visit downtown Two Rivers to participate in the annual Sidewalk Sale Days celebration. Schroeder’s Department Store has organized the event, which also includes The Read Apple and Intertwined. Each business is offering a different sale on their products, with some...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute
FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Gas leak contained in Waushara County
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wautoma Police Department has given an update on the gas leak at a closed-down gas station in the City of Wautoma. According to an update on the Facebook post, WE Energies crews were able to stop the leak and the area is now safe to return to.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday
Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
Comments / 0