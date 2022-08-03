NASCAR star Bubba Wallace’s block party free event coming to Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bubba Wallace of NASCAR fame will be celebrating the Richmond community with a free block party on Thursday, Aug. 11.
“Bubba’s Block Party” will be at the Richmond Raceway and will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature live music by Wale, DJ DMO and others.
The block party will also feature live pit stops, NASCAR gaming hauler with iRacing and a food truck village serving up local bites from a number of Black-owned food vendors, including Deddle’s Mini Donuts, Fantabulous Chef Service LLC, Hooks Lunchbox, K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Taste Good Authentic JA Flava and Traditionz Mobile Kitchen.
The event is intended for all ages and will have activities for children 4 years old and up.Prosecutor confirms target was unknown for alleged mass-shooting plot, feds taking over case
More information and an RSVP link can be found online here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 4