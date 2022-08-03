ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace’s block party free event coming to Richmond Raceway

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bubba Wallace of NASCAR fame will be celebrating the Richmond community with a free block party on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“Bubba’s Block Party” will be at the Richmond Raceway and will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature live music by Wale, DJ DMO and others.

The block party will also feature live pit stops, NASCAR gaming hauler with iRacing and a food truck village serving up local bites from a number of Black-owned food vendors, including Deddle’s Mini Donuts, Fantabulous Chef Service LLC, Hooks Lunchbox, K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Taste Good Authentic JA Flava and Traditionz Mobile Kitchen.

The event is intended for all ages and will have activities for children 4 years old and up.

Prosecutor confirms target was unknown for alleged mass-shooting plot, feds taking over case

More information and an RSVP link can be found online here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Kevin Funai
2d ago

well it's no surprise ... look where RIR is located!the people that will attend his block party are not the people that attend Nascar but they do go where ever they can find a handout.

Reply
4
 

WRIC - ABC 8News

