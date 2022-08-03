ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Motorcycle-involved crash in Virginia Beach results in man’s death

By Ivy Tan
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Virginia Beach that resulted in the death of a man on Tuesday.

On Aug. 2, at approximately 5:32 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling in the 1600 block of Salem Road when it struck a vehicle within the intersection. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Dill, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5887 . Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips mobile app .

