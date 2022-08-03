Read on www.wkrn.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Antioch
A man is dead following a multivehicle crash in Antioch on Friday night.
WKRN
Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. VIDEO: Tennessee man charged with animal cruelty …. Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro …. Marine killed in WWII returned home...
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
Firefighters battle fire outside Nashville recycling center
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North and took several hours to get under control.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
WSMV
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
2 men dead after Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Union Hill Road near Highway 31 W.
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
WKRN
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
It’s been two weeks since vendors were officially banned from most of downtown Nashville. Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite …. Vanderbilt seeking volunteers for influenza vaccine …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 6, 2022. Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo. 3-vehicle crash leaves 1...
3rd suspect sought in Greenbrier gun store theft
Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.
Murfreesboro police search for missing woman
Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old, Mya Christine Fuller.
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by semi in downtown Nashville
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer
A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
Suspect in custody after four shot at Stonebrook Apartments in Nashville
Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed four people were shot off Hickory Trace Drive.
