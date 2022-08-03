$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in a deadly crash on Saturday night on Wallace Road near Antioch. Police said Jesus Ledezma-Trejo was traveling west on Wallace Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck with a passenger when he crashed into a parked Ford F-150 around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Wallace Road. The trucked rolled onto the passenger side, partially ejecting the passenger.

