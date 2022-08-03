$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts

Read on z975.com
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication
A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.
Decomposing body found in Watertown, investigation underway
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in Watertown.
Police investigating deadly shooting outside Jefferson Street bar
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a Jefferson Street bar.
Smithville woman missing more than a month
Family and friends of Brittany Ann Miller hope to find her safe after she disappeared from her Smithville home July 4, 2022.
Woman arrested after stealing SUV with kids inside
A woman is in custody after reportedly stealing an SUV with two people inside.
3rd suspect sought in Greenbrier gun store theft
Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.
1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive. According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.
Decomposed body found near Trammel Lane
Police are investigating the scene after two hikers discovered a partially decomposed body off of Trammel Road in Watertown.
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
1 Student Killed In A Fatal Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
The Murfreesboro Police was called after a fatal crash led to the killing of one student from Rutherford County Schools. The incident occurred on Friday morning. According to the Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred on [..]
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash near Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in a deadly crash on Saturday night on Wallace Road near Antioch. Police said Jesus Ledezma-Trejo was traveling west on Wallace Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck with a passenger when he crashed into a parked Ford F-150 around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Wallace Road. The trucked rolled onto the passenger side, partially ejecting the passenger.
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
Man charged after 9 dogs found in ‘inhumane’ conditions
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday after nine dogs were found on his property that officials said had inhumane conditions. Hendersonville Police said on August 3rd, the investigation of property maintenance code violations on Savely Drive resulted in an animal cruelty investigation by Hendersonville Detectives. Detectives contacted...
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
