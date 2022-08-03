ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Larry Storch, Veteran TV Actor and ‘F Troop’ Star, Dies at 99

Veteran comedic actor Larry Storch, an Emmy nominee best known for his leading performance as Corporal Randolph Agarn on ABC’s 1965 sitcom “F Troop,” has died at age 99. Storch’s more than 200 screen credits spanned 1950-2010. Per a post on the actor’s official Facebook page, he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Reveals How She and Husband Nick Lachey Celebrated Their Anniversary

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated 11 years of marriage to her husband, musician Nick Lachey. Vanessa plays Jane Tennant on the CBS drama and looks forward to coming back for another season. Yes, she and her team will return to tackle new cases. What about the anniversary, though? She offered some insights into the event during an interview with E! News.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Tom Selleck Starred Alongside James Caan in This Crime Series Years Before ‘Blue Bloods’

Before starring in Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck actually appeared in another TV series that also starred the late James Caan. Cann would play Ed Levine in the NBC drama Las Vegas. Yet in the show’s final season, Selleck joined up as A.J. Cooper for 19 episodes. It would definitely be a star-themed show with Caan on there. The actor, who also was known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, died last week at 82 years old.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES

