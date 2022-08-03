Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

Read on www.wsmv.com
Related
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
WSMV
TBI: Former police officer charged with tampering with evidence
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a former Hohenwald police officer Friday. At the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating in July allegations of a Hohenwald police department officer tampering with evidence. During the investigation, agents...
Former Hohenwald police officer arrested for evidence tampering
A Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging former officer Travis Richard Koch with one count of Tampering with Evidence. Koch was arrested and booked into jail on a $2,500 bond.
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, two missing after boating incident on the Tennessee River
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a fatal boating incident on Saturday, August 6. Two of the three occupants are missing.
Huntsville homeowners attacked by man hiding in their closet
Police say a pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $48,000 from elderly man
Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office. She was charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
One Middle Tennessee man charged, another sentenced for roles in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee men were charged for their role in the Capitol riot in 2021, and one was reportedly sentenced Friday. Matthew Baggott of Murfreesboro, TN, and Stewart Parks of Columbia, TN, were both charged for their roles in the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said last month, someone was playing basketball at the courts on Kenwood Drive when he got his wallet stolen. Police believe this guy swiped the wallet – then used the stolen credit cards at a local clothing store and sporting goods store.
WSMV
2 boaters missing, 1 dead after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river. The search continues for two missing boaters, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
Decatur man faces $275,000 bond for drug charges
A Decatur man faces a $275,000 bond after deputies say more than two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside a home.
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville
A Huntsville man was arrested after the Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was able to negotiate with him to surrender, authorities say.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Comments / 7