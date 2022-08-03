ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton council renews bid to increase salaries as terms near end

By Isaac Avilucea
Trentonian
 3 days ago
ziggy
3d ago

Since the end of Prohibition 1933 trenton has been issuing Liquor Licenses. 89 years and This year This DISFUNCTIONAL City Council can't get it right. RAISE I don't think so.

