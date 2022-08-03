Trenton council renews bid to increase salaries as terms near end

Read on www.trentonian.com
ziggy
3d ago
Since the end of Prohibition 1933 trenton has been issuing Liquor Licenses. 89 years and This year This DISFUNCTIONAL City Council can't get it right. RAISE I don't think so.
Trentonian
Trenton council salary ordinance dies in deadlock
TRENTON – The cash coup was thwarted. A deadlocked council killed an ordinance that would’ve doubled council salaries, starting in 2023. Supporters of the bill claimed it wasn’t for the benefit of current legislators, although council members discussed including a provision in the bill for retro pay.
As city struggles, Trenton, NJ, Council members want to double their pay
Amidst an ongoing feud with Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora that has essentially stalled city government, the City Council is preparing to approve a measure that would double their salaries. The ordinance states Trenton "has many ills," and as a result, council members are forced to "work longer hours, spend more...
Gloucester County to freeze budget at $236M amid inflation
Gloucester County’s budget will be frozen at the same level it was last year, as commissioners work to save taxpayers money while the cost of everything else rises.
Trentonian
Ex-Trenton councilman looks to reclaim old seat, restore ‘wisdom’ to council
TRENTON – Don’t call it a comeback; he’s been here for years. Former councilman Alex Bethea formally announced his return to politics during a news conference Wednesday outside the steps of City Hall. He’s trying to reclaim an at-large seat that belonged to him for eight years before he opted to run for mayor amid a crowded field in 2018.
trentonnj.org
Mayor asks Council to Fund Health Services, Safety Equipment, Demolitions
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today proposed $750,000 for COVID-19 and monkeypox testing, vaccination, and monitoring programs, and is asking Council to consider the measure at their meeting this evening. Funding for the health services comes from American Rescue Plan funding. The resolution will be walked onto...
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
State gets temporary stay in paying out millions to Atlantic County
The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.
Kenney administration contributes $500K to fund that aids Pa. abortion access
Abortion is still legal in the state, but Philadelphia has taken a step toward ensuring access to the procedure, with a half-million dollar contribution to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden Next Week
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be completing concrete restoration on Westfield Avenue from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers on Westfield Avenue between North Dudley and 27th streets. “Since crews will be working throughout peak commuting hours, motorists consider taking...
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County Commissioners approve plan for spending coronavirus relief funding
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document...
Burlington County is helping low-income seniors buy fresh produce from local farmers
Low-income seniors from Burlington County can apply for vouchers to be used at farmer’s markets throughout the county. County officials say the program has helped get healthy food on the table while supporting local farmers.
Zen Leaf in Neptune is NJ’s newest recreational marijuana dispensary
After receiving approval from state officials to sell recreational in July, Zen Leaf in Neptune on Route 66 became the second recreational dispensary available in Monmouth County, culminating with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
franklinreporter.com
DeMott Lane Repaving Work Set To Begin; Will Be Road Closure
The resurfacing of DeMott Lane between Amwell and New Brunswick roads is scheduled to start the week of August 8, and will include a road closure. The project is expected to take two weeks, said Carl Hauck, the Township’s Public Works Manager. The first week of the work will...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY
Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
