Safety hazards and health risks to look out for following flooding

Rain and storms returned to Central and Western Kentucky on Thursday as a mid-level wave of energy tapped into all the moist air that is sitting right over our region. With some heavier downpours expected and the same areas potentially seeing several waves of rain, a Flood Watch is out for parts of Central and Western Kentucky until Friday evening. The good news is that much of the data is indicating that flood ravaged Southeastern Kentucky will miss out on the heavier rain potential with much of it staying to the north and west of that area.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO