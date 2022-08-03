Safety hazards and health risks to look out for following flooding

Read on www.wtvq.com
Flood victims now dealing with dangerous heat
JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ) – As residents in eastern Kentucky come to terms with the devastation left behind by last week’s flooding, temperatures are now soaring to dangerous levels adding insult to injury in communities just trying to catch a break. In an effort to prevent heat-related illnesses for...
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
More rain this weekend with an isolated flooding threat
The work week ended on a soggy note with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Luckily, we were able to avoid significant flooding issues. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s, with showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage after midnight. A Flood Watch is in place for eastern Kentucky until...
Cajun Navy delivering food, supplies to Kentuckians in need
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Cajun Navy is in eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. The nonprofit has been in Fleming-Neon the past couple days serving up hot meals, handing out water, supplies, medicine, baby items and more. Volunteers are going door-to-door, by foot, on ATV, in trucks and helicopters to serve those in need.
Heavy rain possible into Friday, but mostly in Central and Western Kentucky
Rain and storms returned to Central and Western Kentucky on Thursday as a mid-level wave of energy tapped into all the moist air that is sitting right over our region. With some heavier downpours expected and the same areas potentially seeing several waves of rain, a Flood Watch is out for parts of Central and Western Kentucky until Friday evening. The good news is that much of the data is indicating that flood ravaged Southeastern Kentucky will miss out on the heavier rain potential with much of it staying to the north and west of that area.
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Augusta Drive early Friday morning. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with Murder and 1st degree Wanton Endangerment. According to Lexington Police, calls for a person down came in at 1:53 A.M. Friday morning...
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
