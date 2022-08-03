2022 Buena, NJ, High School Grad Wins Big Dunkin’ Scholarship

Read on rock1041.com
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon NJ
The Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon is an accessible inclusive playground at Hackett Park at the Jonathan Pitney Recreation Complex. The playground was built in 2015 and with community support keeps getting better and better. It is one of the most popular Atlantic County parks and one of two accessible playgrounds we know of in Atlantic County.
Bordentown City, NJ café owner competes on Food Network
A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
Somers Point, NJ Gateway Playhouse Presenting Young Star Quality
The Gateway Playhouse Theater in Somers Point is a profoundly, most important outlet for the performing arts. Today, Friday, August 5, 2022, begins the culmination of a summer Gateway to the Arts camp, which took place at Gateway Playhouse Theater. More than 100 children from Atlantic and Cape May Counties...
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Northern Burlington HS Mount Rushmore: Still time to VOTE for school’s top 4 sports figures of all time
Thanks to all of you who have voted so far on the Northern Burlington Mount Rushmore project. We sure appreciate your input. To those who have not, come join the fun; there is still time to cast your votes. But not much is left. The poll ends at noon on Monday, and the winners will be revealed soon after on that same day here on NJ.com. So, take advantage of these few days to vote on the top sports figures ever from this Burlington County school.
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
New Party Balloon and Event Business Opens in Hamilton, NJ
Want to up your party game? Community News is reporting there's a new balloon business in Mercer County that you should definitely check out. It's called Balloons with a Flair and it's located in the old Graycar Travel building on Nottingham Way in the heart of Hamilton Square. I've seen...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
Two $50K Powerball Tickets Won in Middlesex and Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ– Two very lucky NJ Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls...
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ
There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
wagner.edu
Former SGA leader Harry Jackson ’09 dies
Former Wagner College Student Government Association president Harry S. Jackson III ’09 of Brigantine, New Jersey, died on Friday, July 29, in a terrible car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He was 33. His fiancée, Jennifer A. Solly, who was riding with him, survived. They planned to marry next...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
What’s the Worst Seat Inside Citizen Bank Park?
Have you sat in the worst seat inside Citizen Bank Park?. The website Bookies.com analyzed the seating arrangements of all 30 MLB parks, including Citizens Bank Park, and determined the worst seat in each stadium. They used an algorithm that took into account these six categories:. View obstruction from the...
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
987thecoast.com
Report: Former Ocean City Teacher Gets Five Years in Prison
Former Ocean City choir teacher Ricardo Valle has received a five year prison term for sexually abusing a student six years ago. The 35 year old Valle must register as a sex offender and will be prohibited from public employment, according to NJ.com. Valle moved to Texas shortly after the abuse occurred.
Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival
(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
