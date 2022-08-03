ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Handyman available for home projects

Maple Enterprises of St Augustine and St Johns County is a non-structural construction company. For example, jobs like painting, fencing, or demolition are the “bread and butter” of Maple Enterprises. The next time you need help with your small-to-medium-sized home project, and larger general contractors aren’t interested, give...
Voting Precinct locations for St Johns County

As Historic City News subscribers prepare for the August 23, 2022 Primary Elections, we reached out to Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes to verify the locations where registered voters will cast their ballots on Election Day. On Election Day, voters MUST vote their ballot at their assigned voting precinct. However,...
Florida Supreme Court has recently disciplined 19 attorneys

Leslie H. Smith, spokesperson for the Department of Lawyer Regulation of The Florida Bar informed local Historic City News reporters that the Florida Supreme Court has recently disciplined 18 attorneys, suspending eight, reprimanding six, and revoking the licenses of four. Attorneys suspended for periods of 91 days and longer must...
Planned road closure report this week from Northeast FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.
Damages sought against City in the federal lawsuit over confederate memorial

Historic City News reviewed details of the third amended complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the City of St Augustine as submitted by the Plaintiffs, H.K. Edgerton, William C. McCrae, Wade Ross, Jill Pacetti, and James Parham on July 8, 2022. At issue are injuries sustained at the hands of City officials who the Plaintiffs claim gave in to threats and intimidation when they improperly removed a 140-year-old memorial from the Plaza de la Constitucion.
Federal lawsuit against city updated

The descendant of a black confederate soldier has filed a lawsuit in federal court naming the City of St Augustine as a defendant. In his third amended filing, an additional plaintiff and additional details have been added to his complaint. The Federal Lawsuit against the City of St. Augustine over...
City officials on notice for pending injury claim of local patriot

City Attorney Isabelle Lopez and City Manager John P Regan have been placed “on notice” of a claim filed against the City of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Police Department, City Manager John Regan, Code Enforcement Manager Barry Fox, Sergeant Jerry Whitehead, Commander of Administration of the St. Augustine Police Department Richard Warner, Sergeant Brian Frasca, Officer Alexander Barrera, and Officer Matt Mitchell, by a local resident injured in connection with his opposition to the removal of the 1879 Confederate Veterans Memorial from the Plaza de la Constitucion.
