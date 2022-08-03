Read on spacecityscoop.com
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?
According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. I think that Ja Morant and Durant would form one of the best duos in the entire NBA.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell in disbelief over Ja Morant's statement saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in the 1990s.
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe
We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
Houston Rockets Career Retrospective: Elvin Hayes
Elvin Hayes has a legacy with the Houston Rockets that has touted him as the franchise's original superstar.
FOX Sports
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks No. 2
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career highlights:
NBA・
NBA Film Room: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Has Major Defensive Potential
The Houston Rockets made a major boost to their core by using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward possesses an impressive combination of physical tools with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and incredible lateral quickness. “I feel...
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Could Potentially Sign A Five-Year, $298 Million Supermax Contract Extension In 2024 If He Makes An All-NBA Team During 2022-23 Season
Jayson Tatum is one of the best forwards in the league, and he just led the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals. He had a very productive season this year on an individual level, averaging 26.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 4.4 APG. This year, the Boston Celtics star earned...
ESPN Producing 30 for 30 Documentary on UCLA, NBA Legend Bill Walton
One of the most decorated big men in the history of basketball will be the subject of the Worldwide Leader's latest film.
Yardbarker
Evan Mobley Draws Comparisons To Two NBA Greats
Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers had something of an envious position. Cleveland didn’t sit first and have its choice of the litter. It didn’t pick second, either. No, at third, the Cavaliers’ choice was a relatively simple one: pick the best remaining player out of...
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA・
FanSided
