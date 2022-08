CHICAGO, Ill. | The 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land earned more preseason accolades as he was one of 35 players in the nation named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and looks to become the second player to win the award back-to-back in Buck Buchanan Award history. Land is one of three playing for an HBCU on the list.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO