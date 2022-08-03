Read on www.detroitnews.com
Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?
Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022
With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July. Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to...
mikefarrellsports.com
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker launches unique NFT opportunity with Spartans
Mel Tucker is putting out a unique collection opportunity for Michigan State fans. Thursday morning, the head coach of the Spartans announced the creation of “NFTuck.” It will be an opportunity for fans to purchase collectibles from Tucker’s vault of personal items. Tucker also announced all proceeds...
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Experienced Corunna loaded with veterans after playing for regional football title last year
FLINT – Steve Herrick wasn’t looking ahead to 2022 when his Corunna football team was playing Marine City in the playoffs last year. Not in the middle of a regional championship game. But he does recall seeing something that could bode well for the Cavaliers this season. “At...
WILX-TV
All City Golf Tournament Set For This Week End
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd Lansing All City Golf tournament runs this Friday through Sunday at both Michigan State University courses, Forest Akers East and West. More than 140 players are entered and tee times each day begin at 8am. Leaderboard and pairings will be posted at www.glaga.org. Subscribe...
No Injuries Reported Following A Collision On I-96 (Lansing, MI )
During Thursday night’s rush hour, the exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed because of a collision. The crash was reported just before 9:45 p.m, according to [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Michigan GOP Canceled Election Watch Party In Lansing Due To Threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about a threat, but that the person who allegedly made the threat was not still there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. Police released no other information, including any details about the threat and whether they were investigating or seeking a suspect. Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela told The Associated Press that the man also yelled at a female staffer, telling her that he “wanted to enslave women.” The headquarters received several threats throughout the week that were deemed insignificant, Portela said, but the party considered the Tuesday morning encounter to be more serious. He said the Michigan GOP still planned to hold a Republican Unity event on Wednesday with increased security. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
Lansing Concerts in the Park postponed due to weather
The band Global Village was set to perform before the postponement.
Lansing School District HS students to get unlimited CATA pass
The school district plans to announce 'busing changes' for high school students in the district for the upcoming year.
