ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

La Paz County sees low voter turnout in primary election

By KAWC
kawc.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kawc.org

Comments / 1

Related
kyma.com

UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy