ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man

Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July. Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man. Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Police
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired driving after I-64 crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a report of people walking along I-64 ended in an OWI arrest on Friday. ISP say at about 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of people walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. ISP say when troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children. Police say the man was identified as William […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Child's death under investigation in Knox County

The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy