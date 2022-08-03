WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a report of people walking along I-64 ended in an OWI arrest on Friday. ISP say at about 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of people walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. ISP say when troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children. Police say the man was identified as William […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO