14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
14news.com
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
wevv.com
Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man
Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July. Evansville Police asking for help finding missing man. Police say they've been searching for 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White after he was reported missing in July.
14news.com
14news.com
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death
Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
Tell City officers prepare for dangerous traffic stops
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their officers recently received advanced training in traffic stop safety. According to the department, this training aims to keep officers safe in the most dangerous of situations. “The rain and mud didn’t hinder the work at our firing range on Friday,” said the Tell […]
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired driving after I-64 crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a report of people walking along I-64 ended in an OWI arrest on Friday. ISP say at about 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of people walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. ISP say when troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children. Police say the man was identified as William […]
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
vincennespbs.org
Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes
Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
49 indicted following narcotics investigation in Henderson County
(WEHT) - The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.
wevv.com
Child's death under investigation in Knox County
The death of a small child is being investigated by police in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says its officers responded to a medical incident involving a small child at a home on Hart Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the child was taken to Good...
