CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries. Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. “There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO