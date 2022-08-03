ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban

It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Associated Press

Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries. Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. “There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy