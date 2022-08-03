Read on thegamehaus.com
Related
LCK Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 8
Week 7 of the LCK Summer 2022 Split has wrapped up, leaving two games left in the Summer season before playoffs. Teams now race to determine their post-split fates, and if they will participate in the LCK playoffs. With three Worlds spots on the line, now is the most important time for each organization to step up. Two teams have already confirmed their playoffs spots, while two have been eliminated entirely from contention entirely. Here are the Week 8 Power Rankings for the LCK 2022 Summer Split.
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
LCS Picks Week 7 Summer 2022
The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks look to reload, battle for title again
Editor’s note: This is the second of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams. Following up perfection is never easy.
Udyr Rework Skins Revealed
The Udyr rework has finally been revealed. He is everyone’s favorite shaman that used to just run at a player and strike fear into their heart. It seems as though he may do the same, but a bit different and in a much more fun and interesting way. Here is what was seen in the Udyr Rework Reveal trailer including the Udyr Rework Skins.
Will Project L Be Free to Play?
Both fighting game fans and Riot Games enthusiasts received some great news earlier this week. On Monday August 1, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon made an announcement highlighting one of the biggest questions about Riot’s latest game. Cannon revealed in a short video that Project L will be free to play. The untitled fight game will focus on overall availability for players everywhere, starting with a zero-dollar price tag.
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Double Elimination at Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship format will have no changes. LoL Esports fans have been asking Riot Games to implement a double elimination bracket for more bo5, games and storylines at Worlds. Here is how it was solved that there would be no Double Elimination series at Worlds 2022.
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
Paldea Pokemon Region Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
Neco-Arc Leads Season 2 of Melty Blood: Type Lumina (8/4)
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Neco-Arc. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
Pokemon GO Daily Incense Announced
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
Pokemon GO Ultra Beasts and Shaymin Announced
Hello, trainers. Today is a momentous day for Pokemon GO players. Pokemon GO has now reached up to Gen 7 of the Pokemon roster. And while trainers are most likely having a ball with catching Alolan Pokemon, they will be happy to know that Ultra Beasts will also be coming to GO as the finale of GO Fest. This piece will run down how to get the Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, along with details of the event.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0