JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
whdh.com
Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
Here’s how local politicians are reacting to the Orange Line shutdown
Leaders say they are happy for upgrades to the T but frustrated that it came to a shutdown of the whole line. After postponing a month-long shutdown of part of the Orange Line late last week, the MBTA announced Wednesday that it is shutting down the entire line for a month to perform upgrades, leaving riders who rely on the line confused and frustrated.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston
A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
nbcboston.com
Here's How Riders Describe the T in One Word
As the MBTA continues to put out fires on trains and buses, NBC10 Boston asked commuters to describe the public transit system in one word. The answers ranged from "adventurous" to "unreliable," though the reviews weren't all bad. "Oh, that's a tough one," said Patrick Mulligan, of Somerville. "I would...
nbcboston.com
The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.
Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice
Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
whdh.com
Climate protest blocks busy Boston street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside Park Station, with many protestors lying down in the middle of Tremont Street, blocking traffic during rush hour. Event organizers said they want the government to take action to avoid a climate disaster. Boston Police blocked off the...
nbcboston.com
As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash
Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
miltonscene.com
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. What are we discussing? Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. Wondering what the top Milton Neighbors posts for were this past month?. We’ve summarized the top posts for...
nbcboston.com
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
wgbh.org
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
nbcboston.com
Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury
A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
universalhub.com
Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut
The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
nbcboston.com
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought
WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
