ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Orange Line, parts of Green Line to close at same time

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs. Riders at...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how local politicians are reacting to the Orange Line shutdown

Leaders say they are happy for upgrades to the T but frustrated that it came to a shutdown of the whole line. After postponing a month-long shutdown of part of the Orange Line late last week, the MBTA announced Wednesday that it is shutting down the entire line for a month to perform upgrades, leaving riders who rely on the line confused and frustrated.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston

A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's How Riders Describe the T in One Word

As the MBTA continues to put out fires on trains and buses, NBC10 Boston asked commuters to describe the public transit system in one word. The answers ranged from "adventurous" to "unreliable," though the reviews weren't all bad. "Oh, that's a tough one," said Patrick Mulligan, of Somerville. "I would...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

The MBTA's Been a Mess. Here's What Riders Really Think About It.

Plenty of MBTA riders have horror stories about something crazy that's happened to them on their commute, few worse than the story that roughly 200 people have to tell about evacuating an Orange Line train that caught on fire over the Mystic River last month. With that incident and a...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #tpal #quincypolice

Quincy Center traffic light fail gives rise to snarled evening commute traffic. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Wednesday evening commute hopelessly koch-blocked when traffic signals go out. Per a Citizen Traffic Monitor, the traffic signals at the intersection of Coddington Way, Temple Street, and Washington Street...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Climate protest blocks busy Boston street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion held a protest outside Park Station, with many protestors lying down in the middle of Tremont Street, blocking traffic during rush hour. Event organizers said they want the government to take action to avoid a climate disaster. Boston Police blocked off the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Heat Stresses New England's Power Grid, Providers Ask for Help Saving Cash

Thursday’s hot weather, which was particularly sweltering in southern New England, had some utilities in Vermont asking people to make slight adjustments to their power consumption in order to save money for fellow ratepayers on future bills. When temperatures soar in New England’s big population centers like Boston, Worcester...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Public Transportation#Infrastructure#The Orange Line#Fta#The Mbta Commuter Rail#Framingham Worcester Line
wgbh.org

'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston

As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Crews Respond to Downed Tree, Power Lines in Roxbury

A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down. Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. No injuries were reported. As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and...
BOSTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
universalhub.com

Moving-truck driver chooses backup of shame over truck haircut

The driver of one moving truck seemed to have decided to get ready for Allston Christmas by ignoring the "CARS ONLY" signs and getting onto Soldiers Field Road this morning. But as the Boston Struggler shows us, he ultimately decided discretion is the better part of valor, even if that meant doing a backup of shame when confronted with the complex of bridges that signals the change from Soldiers Field Road to Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston

Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought

WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy