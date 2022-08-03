ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move. Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season. Over...
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush. Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well. While the team didn't...
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
The Spun

49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: History says Cowboys winning NFC East again is a long shot

Pop quiz, hot shot. Which NFL division has the longest active streak without a repeat division champion?. It's the NFC East! The division hasn't had a repeat winner since the Philadelphia Eagles' four-year run from 2001-04. So will the Dallas Cowboys repeat in 2022?. Here's everything you need to know...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
College Football HQ

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
FOX Sports

Rams, Packers, Bucs & Eagles feature in NFL's latest Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED

USA Today released their updated NFL Power Rankings this morning with the Los Angeles Rams taking the top overall spot. The Green Bay Packers came in at four, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at seven, Philadelphia Eagles at nine and the Dallas Cowboys came in down at 15. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on the list and give their biggest surprise.
The Spun

Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
FOX Sports

Is Jim Brown the greatest non-QB of all time? | UNDISPUTED

Players were recently voted as the greatest ever at the positions they played in the NFL. Jim Brown was listed as the GOAT running back while Jerry Rice beat out Randy Moss as the GOAT wide receiver. At quarterback, Tom Brady was named the GOAT of his position. Hear who is Skip Bayless's non-QB GOAT.
Yardbarker

Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver

On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
FOX Sports

Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?

The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
