Read on royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
Related
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch
A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
SB Nation
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
SB Nation
Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons
For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
WATCH: Jorginho gives Chelsea the lead against Everton with a penalty
Chilwell bursts on to the box untracked. In a moment of madness, Doucoure decides to grab Chilwell by both the arms as if it’s WWE! Chilwell goes down, referee points to the spot. As is usually the case, Jorginho converts from the penalty spot to give Chelsea the lead!...
SB Nation
Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen
Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet. Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Liverpool again start the season away against newly-promoted opposition, and, as ever, it’s difficult to evaluate Fulham in the context of the top tier. Fulham were far and away the best team in the Championship last season, with a record of 27 wins, nine draws, and 10 losses in their 46 total games (1.97 PPG, 90 total points in the Championship) — though their goal difference of +63 is the headline.
SB Nation
August 5th - 7th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury
There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
SB Nation
Stream: Everton 2022/23 Season Preview
Going into last season expectations were pretty low from the Everton fanbase after the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti, his replacement by Rafa Benitez and a summer of look-but-don’t-touch in the transfer window. However not many diehard Blues would have predicted that the Blues would slip into relegation worries and only manage to clamber out of the mire on the second to last gameday of the season.
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona
Marcos Alonso was one of the names conspicuously absent from Chelsea’s traveling squad for Saturday’s season opener at Goodison Park, and while we do have quite a few more players available than can fit in a 20-man matchday squad, and so by definition some will miss out every weekend, Alonso’s absence was seen as an indication of his impending move to Barcelona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Dele as a False 9?
You’ve had a summer to unwind and unEverton. But the Blues are back. And now it’s time to see what Frank Lampard is all about as he tries to mould this Everton side into his desired image. So how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up against...
SB Nation
Looking ahead: Brighton & Hove Albion
The Premier League returns this weekend, and Manchester United will once again open their campaign at Old Trafford. Even with the struggles of the last decade or so their opening day match has usually gone well, but this season they open the year against an opponent who properly embarrassed the Red Devils in their last meeting.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Bournemouth v Aston Villa w/ Back of the Net
With Bournemouth returning to the Premier League after a relatively short stint in the Championship, what are the general expectations amongst the fan base?. From an outside perspective, what has Sam made of Aston Villa’s transfer business this summer?. With Bournemouth boss, Scott Parker, still hoping to bring in...
SB Nation
Jorginho exorcises ghosts of Euro 2020/1 with game-winning penalty for Chelsea against Jordan Pickford
A first-half penalty was just enough for a 1-0 win at Everton for Chelsea on Saturday, with Jorginho converting successfully in first-half stoppage time after Ben Chilwell drew a foul in the area. “For us, we win 1-0 from Jorginho. Very classic!”. -Thomas Tuchel; source: Mail. While we’ve certainly become...
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Brentford
Leicester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power in the 2022/23 season opener on Sunday. The Foxes led 2-0 through a first-half goal from Timothy Castagne and a second-half strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ivan Toney drew one back for the visitors on the hour mark and Josh Dasilva levelled it just before injury time to earn a point for the visitors.
SB Nation
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Live Blog | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - Everton have been pretty responsible defensively, holding strong for the most part but a clumsy tackle gave away a penalty that is the difference as Chelsea lead 1-0. 52’ - Penalty Chelsea! Chilwell turns Doucoure and is into the box, Doucoure pulls him back and the Chelsea...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Saints succumb to defeat at Spurs
Southampton suffered a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham to begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton a fast start by finding the back of the net on 12 minutes, but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski proved too much for the visitors to overcome.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers
That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
Comments / 0