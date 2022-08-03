ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch

A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report

The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons

For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Wayne Rooney
SB Nation

Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen

Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet. Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

Liverpool again start the season away against newly-promoted opposition, and, as ever, it’s difficult to evaluate Fulham in the context of the top tier. Fulham were far and away the best team in the Championship last season, with a record of 27 wins, nine draws, and 10 losses in their 46 total games (1.97 PPG, 90 total points in the Championship) — though their goal difference of +63 is the headline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

August 5th - 7th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Rams#League One Derby County#Derby#Goodison
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Stream: Everton 2022/23 Season Preview

Going into last season expectations were pretty low from the Everton fanbase after the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti, his replacement by Rafa Benitez and a summer of look-but-don’t-touch in the transfer window. However not many diehard Blues would have predicted that the Blues would slip into relegation worries and only manage to clamber out of the mire on the second to last gameday of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona

Marcos Alonso was one of the names conspicuously absent from Chelsea’s traveling squad for Saturday’s season opener at Goodison Park, and while we do have quite a few more players available than can fit in a 20-man matchday squad, and so by definition some will miss out every weekend, Alonso’s absence was seen as an indication of his impending move to Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Dele as a False 9?

You’ve had a summer to unwind and unEverton. But the Blues are back. And now it’s time to see what Frank Lampard is all about as he tries to mould this Everton side into his desired image. So how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Looking ahead: Brighton & Hove Albion

The Premier League returns this weekend, and Manchester United will once again open their campaign at Old Trafford. Even with the struggles of the last decade or so their opening day match has usually gone well, but this season they open the year against an opponent who properly embarrassed the Red Devils in their last meeting.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Bournemouth v Aston Villa w/ Back of the Net

With Bournemouth returning to the Premier League after a relatively short stint in the Championship, what are the general expectations amongst the fan base?. From an outside perspective, what has Sam made of Aston Villa’s transfer business this summer?. With Bournemouth boss, Scott Parker, still hoping to bring in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Brentford

Leicester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power in the 2022/23 season opener on Sunday. The Foxes led 2-0 through a first-half goal from Timothy Castagne and a second-half strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Ivan Toney drew one back for the visitors on the hour mark and Josh Dasilva levelled it just before injury time to earn a point for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Live Blog | Halftime

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have been pretty responsible defensively, holding strong for the most part but a clumsy tackle gave away a penalty that is the difference as Chelsea lead 1-0. 52’ - Penalty Chelsea! Chilwell turns Doucoure and is into the box, Doucoure pulls him back and the Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Saints succumb to defeat at Spurs

Southampton suffered a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham to begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton a fast start by finding the back of the net on 12 minutes, but goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski proved too much for the visitors to overcome.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers

That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy