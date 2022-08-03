ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
qctoday.com

Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced

The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf

Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
Le Claire, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Le Claire, IA
KWQC

1 killed in head-on crash on US Route 6 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that a black 1995 Ford Mustang was westbound on Route...
COLONA, IL
KWQC

Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
ROCK FALLS, IL
#District Court
KCRG.com

Home hit by gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 11:43 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Police found a residence in the area was hit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died

A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash gets 1 year in Scott County Jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County

LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
LANARK, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
STERLING, IL
KCJJ

Muscatine Police investigate shots fired incident

Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident from earlier this week. According to a Muscatine PD news release, at approximately 11:35 Wednesday night the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A residence in the area was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries. Investigators believed the shooter targeted the residence in an isolated incident.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL

