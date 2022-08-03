ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants place OL Matt Gono on exempt/left squad list

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono was among those not practicing on Wednesday and now we know why.

As the end of the league day arrived, the Giants placed Gono on the exempt/left squad list.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Gono left the Giants due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The Giants signed the 26-year-old Gono after he was cut by the Atlanta Falcons in January. He had missed the 2021 season with a neck injury.

Gono was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley in 2018 and played in 21 games for Atlanta over two seasons (2019 and 2020), starting four.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Gono was born in Liberia and played his high school ball at Cinnaminson in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Gono’s departure comes one year after several other players left the Giants or retired during training camp. However, those decision came under general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.

With Gono now out in East Rutherford, the Giants have one open spot on their 90-man roster but it remains possible that the veteran returns.

