South Brunswick Township, NJ

News 12

Police: Situation with bloody woman calling for help from inside truck was a misunderstanding

A situation involving a bloody woman yelling for help from inside of a tractor-trailer turned out to all be a big misunderstanding, according to police. South Brunswick police say a witness reported that he saw a woman in her 20s who appeared to be bloody calling for help from inside of a white tractor-trailer cab. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 130 in South Brunswick near the Dayton Toyota dealership.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Dayton, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate

A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
News 12

Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues

Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night. The storms caused major flooding on roadways in southern New Jersey and prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings. LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates. Lakewood police say they have had to make numerous rescues...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsTimes

Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year

VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
VERNON, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
New Jersey 101.5

Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal

OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
OCEAN CITY, NJ

