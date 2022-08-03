Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
Man accused of smashing car windows in East Meadow arraigned, released with electronic monitoring anklet
According to court documents, Singh admitted to the crimes and told a detective, "I just grabbed some bricks and started breaking things."
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 4, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on July 24 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted Hanes T-shirts and a Norelco electric razor valued at $180. ■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Man sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for 2019 Hempstead murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says James Wilson shot and killed Matthew Gilreath, 28, in a home on Terrace Avenue.
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting
Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
Dog Sitter Charged After Leaving Labrador, Poodle In Locked Car In Manorville, Police Say
A woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two dogs inside a locked car on Long Island. Suffolk County Police arrested Maria Chojnncka, age 60, following the incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, in a parking lot in Manorville. Officers were called to the lot, located near County Road 111...
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Cash, Credit Cards In Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, Port Jeff
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars. The incidents took place in June in Suffolk County in the Setauket, Terryville, Stony Brook, and Port Jefferson areas. According to police, the two men entered the...
IDs Released For 3 Killed In Fiery Northern State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead
State police have identified three people killed in a fiery Long Island crash after hitting a group of trees before the vehicle burst into flames. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, said Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.
Police: Windows smashed on 27 cars in East Meadow; suspect arrested
Police say they have arrested one individual in connection to the crimes.
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
Zachary, a 9-year-old 5-foot American alligator, surrendered to Suffolk County SPCA
Authorities say the gator's owners, a husband and wife, kept him harnessed in an empty fish tank on a diet of goldfish and hot dogs.
Police identify Fairfield man killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect bonds out
Fairfield police identified the motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in the crash as 26-year-old Hazem Mohamed.
Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale
A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
Sirius XM DJ, Long Island postal worker arrested for drug trafficking scheme: DA
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Sirius XM DJ from Queens and a U.S. Postal Service worker from Long Island were arrested for their alleged involvement in a narcotics trafficking scheme, the Nassau County District Attorney said Thursday. Lance Holmes, who is DJ Love Dinero on the Siriux XM hip hop station Shade 45, worked with […]
Police: Boyfriend arrested in murder of woman found in Mineola apartment
Police say the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment has been arrested and charged with murder.
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
Police find illegal guns in car during Roosevelt traffic stop
Police say Kaevon Edwards, of Uniondale, Michael Smallwood, of East Meadow, and Dahquell Haskin, of Freeport, were driving in Roosevelt Wednesday when they didn't stop at a stop sign.
