Suffolk County, NY

Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead

Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Man arrested for North Bellport shooting

Suffolk County Police have arrested Shati Smith for the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022, police said in a press release. Smith was arrested by law enforcement officers in Newport News, Virginia on an arrest warrant...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Man Sentenced For Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old In Oakdale

A 57-year-old man was sentenced for driving while intoxicated on Long Island and getting into a head-on crash that killed a 74-year-old man. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Noel Pastora was given an indeterminate sentence of three-and-a-half to 10-and-a-half years in prison for the June 27, 2021, crash that killed Dominick Capizola, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
OAKDALE, NY

