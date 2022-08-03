ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New York State allocates $1.3 billion for health care worker bonuses

By Adrienne Smith
localsyr.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.localsyr.com

Comments / 5

Related
nylcv.org

2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

New York State Insurance Fund has returned more than $550 million to New York businesses

New York state's largest workers' compensation carrier distributes more than half a billion dollars to majority of policyholders through dividends & discounts. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Residents Will Pay More To Cross The Canadian Border

New Yorkers can finally cross the border into Canada, but the price has gone up. It's no surprise since everything (except paychecks) has been going up. The increase is specific to the Western New York area. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirmed to WKBW that tolls are now $1 more to cross the border.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care Worker#New York State Budget#Bonuses#New Yorkers
MedicalXpress

New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history

Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WCAX

Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
MALONE, NY
WIBX 950

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

New York State Fair wristband sale August 4

(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for a flash flood wristband sale. This sale will run for 20 hours to honor the 20 days that remain until the...
SHOPPING
localsyr.com

NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair

(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
TRAFFIC
localsyr.com

Drought conditions remain the same in CNY: Latest Report

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Despite some much needed recent rainfall in the last week in CNY, there has been no improvement in the current drought conditions in Central New York and the Finger Lakes. But, if you like to look at things with the glass half full, conditions haven’t worsen...
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Hochul announces ghost gun investigations statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul was at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center Thursday morning, talking about privately made firearms (PMFs), or ghost guns. She announced that 20 investigations are currently underway into illegal gun trafficking across the state. The guns, Hochul said, are commonly...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy