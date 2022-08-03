Spokane County Democrats gain toehold in GOP territory

I had hoped that lessons were learned…. I guess not…. Spokane is becoming a horrible place to live! I may just move back to Idaho. Born and raised in Western Washington. At least the Governor and the State of Idaho will assist their residents with some money during these difficult times. Washington isn’t doing anything for it’s residents! When you are extremely low income….. the struggle almost becomes too much!
It wasn’t enough that you leftists gerrymandered the city councildistricts you’ve now succeeded with the county commissioners. I guess Spokane has to get really bad before the citizens vote these communists out. I’ll just sit back and watch as they ruin this city. Hopefully the voters will learn a lesson at some point.
This is what happens the Democrats re-district. That’s how Inslee got in. Change the rules and vote in democrats.
Comments / 43