East Cobb Food Scores: Panera; Montana’s Bar and Grill; more

Caffeine and Octane to hold Town Center at Cobb event
Caffeine & Octane, an Atlanta-area car show, is relocating to Town Center at Cobb (400 Ernest Barrett Parkway) and will be holding its first exhibition there on Sunday. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. It’s free and will include more than 1,000 automobiles from a variety of makes and models.
Youngsters earn trophies at Ebenezer Downs fishing rodeo
Cobb PARKS held several fishing rodeos over the summer to give kids a chance to cast a line and see what they can catch. At each of the rodeos, including Hyde Farm in early July and Ebenezer Downs Park on July 30, trophies were given for youngsters who caught the five biggest fish overall.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby...
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
